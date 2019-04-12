Manitoba Moose kick off final road trip with crucial victory to start busy weekend

Jansen Harkins scored a pair of goals as the Manitoba Moose started their final road trip of the season with a much-needed victory in Grand Rapids.

The Moose defeated the Griffins 4-1 on Friday at the Van Andel Arena to kick off a stretch of three games in just three days to close out the regular season. The Moose have now won four of their last five games.

Mason Appleton and Logan Stanley also scored for the Moose in the victory. Seth Griffith recorded two helpers, including his 200th career AHL assist.

Eric Comrie returned to the Moose lineup after spending the last three weeks up with the Winnipeg Jets. He made 28 stops to give him a career-best 24 wins on the season.

Martin Frk scored the Griffins’ lone goal with just 45 seconds left in the third period.

Harri Sateri had 24 saves in goal for Grand Rapids. The Griffins had won their last five straight meetings with Manitoba.

The Moose played without several key players. Ryan White, Tucker Poolman, JC Lipon, and Skyler McKenzie were among the players out with injuries for Manitoba.

Cole Maier had one shot and was held without a point as he made his pro debut for the Moose.

The win temporarily moves the Moose into a tie for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division with just two games remaining. The Iowa Wild also have 83 points with two games left to play, and they’re facing the Chicago Wolves on Friday night. The Moose could still finish as high as third place in the division with the Milwaukee Admirals holding down the third playoff position at 84 points with two games to go.

The Moose will face the Chicago Wolves in back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday to finish their schedule.

