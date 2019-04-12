Valour FC adds experienced defender

Valour FC closed out their pre-season trip to the Dominican Republic by announcing a player signing.

The club signed defender Adam Mitter to a multi-year contract on Friday.

The 26-year-old comes to Winnipeg after playing most recently with Global Cebu of the Philippine Premier League, but he’s spent time with nine different pro teams over a 10-year professional career.

“I’m really excited to be joining Valour FC, I’ve been in contact with Rob for a while now and I bought into his vision for the club straight away,” Mitter said in a statement.

“I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the supporters and I can’t wait to be a part of the CPL (Canadian Premier League).”

As a 16-year-old, Mitter joined Preston North End FC, but was soon signed to a contract with Blackpool FC of the English Premier League. He captained their under-18 team and their reserve squad.

“We are very pleased to announce the capture of a top-level CB (centre-back) with English and Scottish Premier League experience,” Rob Gale, Valour FC’s general manager and head coach, said in a media release.

In 2011, Mitter signed with Hibernian FC of the Scottish Premier League where he played one season. He then joined Ange IF of Sweden’s third division where he was once again named captain. He also made stops with Futbol Club Meralco Manila (United Football League, Philippines), Fateh Hyderabad AFC (I-League 2nd Division India), Ilocos United (Philippines Football League), and Hougang United (Singapore Premier League).

“Adam has shown great determination, desire and commitment to be a part of Valour FC and more importantly his values align fully with our football club,” Gale said.

Valour FC will play their season opener on the road on May 1 against Pacific FC, on Vancouver Island. Their home opener at Investors Group Field is May 4.