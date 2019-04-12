North Vancouver RCMP investigate skiing incident on Grouse Mountain

It happens more than you think but can often go unreported — a serious skiing incident on Grouse Mountain has North Vancouver RCMP now investigating.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on March 30 on a popular run called ‘The Cut.’

North Vancouver RCMP Sgt. Peter DeVries said the incident involved two skiers, with one suffering a head injury that was believed to have been minor at first but later required hospitalization.

“This was a teenager, we’re not releasing the age or details about the injuries, but you know, of course, anytime someone needs to be hospitalized for an injury, it’s serious and that’s why we want more information about what happened,” DeVries said.

To help with this information, RCMP are releasing a description of the teenager who was hurt. They were wearing a white Adidas hooded sweatshirt with tan-coloured pants and a dark blue toque.

DeVries said they want to speak with any witnesses.

“If they witnessed any sort of incident that stuck out to them or if they have video footage of their skiing, some people have Go-Pro cameras on their helmet, that kind of thing, so we’re asking anyone who might have either of those pieces of information to get in touch with us,” said DeVries.

DeVries said the teenager is now recovering at home.

He said it’s not known whether the second person involved is aware of the severity of the incident.