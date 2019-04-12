Yard waste accepted at Saskatoon compost depots starting April 15

Drop-off will be available to people at the City of Saskatoon’s two compost depots starting next week.

People can dispose of their yard waste at no cost as of Monday, April 15. Businesses can also access the depots for an annual fee.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan’s annual elm tree pruning ban starts April 1

Compost depots are open yearly from mid-April to early November. This helps keep yard waste out of the landfill and produces nutrient-rich compost and mulch that is used in Saskatoon gardens.

The east compost depot, located on Highway 5, is for drop-off only. It is open Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. CT.

At the west compost depot, people can self-load up to one cubic yard of free compost and mulch through the Dig-Your-Own program. This depot, located at Highway 7 and 11th Street West, is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5:50 p.m.

WATCH BELOW: Saskatoon city council pushes back organics collection to 2023

Officials are reminding people that all loads must be covered when transported within city limits to prevent debris from blowing off vehicles.

The compost depots do not accept elm wood, sawdust, treated and untreated lumber, building materials, garbage, or any animal waste. Food waste is also not accepted, but can be picked up by the city through the Green Cart program.

Related Saskatoon Mennonite church takes renewable energy approach