April 12, 2019 1:33 pm

Driver suffers ‘potentially life-altering’ injuries after serious car crash in Surrey

By Online Journalist  Global News

The scene of a serious car crash in Surrey that sent a driver to hospital with serious, "potentially life-altering" injuries early Friday morning.

A driver is in hospital facing “potentially life-altering injuries” after a major motor vehicle crash in Surrey during the Friday morning commute, police said.

Surrey RCMP said they were called to the intersection of 104 Avenue and 144 Street in the Guildford area around 6 a.m.

The collision involved an eastbound Ford F-150 pickup truck and a westbound Toyota Corolla. The latter vehicle was badly damaged by the crash, but the driver still managed to survive.

The driver was taken to hospital, and remains there with extremely serious injuries. Police would not elaborate on the nature of those injuries, but added they couldn’t believe it wasn’t a fatal crash.

Traffic was backed up for hours in all directions as crews cleared the scene and officers investigated the cause of the crash, which has not been determined.

Surrey RCMP are asking anyone with dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the collision to contact them immediately.

The scene of a serious car crash in Surrey that sent a driver to hospital with serious, "potentially life-altering" injuries early Friday morning.

The scene of a serious car crash in Surrey that sent a driver to hospital with serious, "potentially life-altering" injuries early Friday morning.

The scene of a serious car crash in Surrey that sent a driver to hospital with serious, "potentially life-altering" injuries early Friday morning.

