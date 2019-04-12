Canada
April 12, 2019 10:04 am

RCMP seek help finding missing Saskatchewan boy

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Punnichy RCMP continue to search for Jaiven Lloyd Morin who was last seen on March 15 near Punnichy, Sask.

Punnichy RCMP / Supplied
A A

Punnichy RCMP continue to search for a boy last seen almost a month ago.

Jaiven Lloyd Morin, 13, was last seen near Punnichy, Sask., on March 15, and reported missing later that day.

READ MORE: 128 long-term missing persons cases in Saskatchewan


Story continues below

The teen, who is from the Muskowekwan First Nation, has not returned home since then, police said.

Investigators believe Morin may be in Saskatoon, Regina or North Battleford.

Morin is Indigenous, roughly five-feet tall with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a maroon windbreaker, a red New York Yankees toque, black pants and shoes, and had a black backpack.

READ MORE: More tools available in Sask. for police to search for missing people

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morin is asked to contact Punnichy RCMP at 306-835-5200, their local police detachment, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Punnichy is roughly 125 kilometres north of Regina.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Jaiven Lloyd Morin
Jaiven Morin
Missing boy
missing boy Saskatchewan
Missing Persons
Muskowekwan First Nation
Punnichy
Punnichy RCMP
Punnichy Saskatchewan
Sask RCMP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.