RCMP seek help finding missing Saskatchewan boy

Punnichy RCMP continue to search for a boy last seen almost a month ago.

Jaiven Lloyd Morin, 13, was last seen near Punnichy, Sask., on March 15, and reported missing later that day.

The teen, who is from the Muskowekwan First Nation, has not returned home since then, police said.

Investigators believe Morin may be in Saskatoon, Regina or North Battleford.

Morin is Indigenous, roughly five-feet tall with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a maroon windbreaker, a red New York Yankees toque, black pants and shoes, and had a black backpack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morin is asked to contact Punnichy RCMP at 306-835-5200, their local police detachment, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Punnichy is roughly 125 kilometres north of Regina.