County, Curve Lake to study Chemong Lake walleye population

A new five-year study will monitor the walleye population in Chemong Lake north of Peterborough.

Peterborough County and Curve Lake First Nation are partnering for the study, in which they will collect information on walleye that inhabit and spawn in shoreline areas of the lake as well as the James A. Gifford Causeway between Bridgenorth and Ennismore.

This month, officials will test water quality, collect walleye eggs and conduct nighttime monitoring. Between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m., staff will be travelling by boat and using spotlight equipment to count the number of walleye observed.

“We wanted the public to be aware in advance so that they are not concerned if they see workers and lights throughout the night,” said the county in a release.

Water quality will be captured using data-logging equipment placed on the lakebed.

“It is very important for safety and for the integrity of our programs that the equipment is not disturbed,” the county added. “Signs will be placed at both ends of the Gifford Causeway notifying the public about the fish monitoring in progress.”

Area residents and businesses received notices Thursday about the study.

Updates on the study will be available on a web page dedicated to the causeway

