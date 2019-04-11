Ontario budget 2019: Ottawa police, CHEO and LRT all to receive provincial funding

The Progressive-Conservative government under Premier Doug Ford released its first budget in its term Thursday afternoon and Ottawa is set to get a boost in several areas.

First, the government’s $1.2 billion towards LRT stage 2 that was promised last month has been included as part of the government’s mandate to improve public transit.

The project will be adding 44 km of rail and 24 new stations. Stage 2 will extend the Confederation Line east to Place d’Orléans and Trim Road, and west to both Moodie Drive and Algonquin Station. The Trillium Line will be extended south from Greenboro Station.

Second, the Ottawa Police Service will be receiving a $2 million boost to help combat gun violence in the city. That is on top of $16.4 million to provincial police and $25 million to Toronto police for the same issue.

And lastly, the province has also promised to contribute funding towards the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario’s Children’s Treatment Centre. On top of that the province says its committed to help the Ottawa Hospital with the expansion of the Civic campus, expected to open by 2026.