Right-wing group’s brief on immigration shouldn’t be played up: Legault

Quebec Premier François Legault says a far-right group whose opinions on a government immigration bill were published on the legislature website this week has the right to express itself.

Yet, he is calling for caution in publicizing the group’s opinions.

Legault was questioned Thursday after the parliamentary committee studying Bill 9 accepted a brief from the anti-immigrant Fédération des Québécois de souche, which translates to the Federation of old-stock Quebecers.

Bill 9 creates a legal framework granting the government the authority to be more selective over who receives permanent residency in Quebec and how many people are admitted.

A Quebec academic and blogger drew attention to the published document, which was filed Tuesday by Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) member MarieChantal Chasse.

She presides over the legislature’s committee on citizen relations.

Chasse and other provincial lawmakers say she didn’t have the power to refuse the document outright, but the committee could vote to have it stricken from the public record.

The premier said it was up to his party and opposition members to ensure the debate surrounding immigration remains a serene one.

