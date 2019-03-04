Quebec will likely continue to process 18,000 immigration files — for now

The provisional injunction that forced the Quebec government to continue to process — and not destroy — some 18,000 immigration files will likely be renewed next Thursday.

According to court documents obtained by the Canadian Press, the Association des avocats et avocates en droit de l’immigration (AQAADI), which launched the judicial process, filed a joint application for the injunction order to be renewed until Bill 9 passes into law or a legal decision is made on the case.

READ MORE: Quebec premier won’t back down over handling of immigration file

The counsel for Quebec’s attorney general informed the judge who had ordered the injunction of the province’s agreement to the request.

Lawyers from the province and the group will have have to appear in court on Thursday to formalize the renewed injunction unless a judge decides otherwise.

WATCH: Fighting Quebec’s immigration bill

The injunction comes after a decision by Quebec Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette that required some 18,000 immigration applicants who had filed for the Quebec Selection Certificate under the Regular Skilled Worker Program to go through a new application process.

Quebec Superior Court Judge Frédéric Bachand issued a provisional injunction, valid for 10 days, last Monday.

READ MORE: Quebec immigration minister urged to soften approach in Bill 9 hearings

—With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise