La Broquerie man killed in single-vehicle accident near Richer

A 64-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle collision near Richer, Man., say RCMP.

Police said they believe the vehicle, which was on Provincial Rd. No.302 Wednesday afternoon, veered off the road and into a ditch, before coming to a stop against some trees.

The driver of the vehicle, a man from La Broquerie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate, but said alcohol and speed aren’t being considered as factors in the collision.

