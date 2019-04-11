Two Regina doctors charged for improperly prescribing methadone

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS) has charged two Regina doctors with improperly prescribing methadone.

Dr. Ashis Paul, of the Broad Street Medical Clinic, and Dr. Rajnikant Patel, of Dr. Patel’s Medical Clinic, were charged in late March.

Both doctors are alleged to have a conflict of interest in relation to their methadone practice.

Hearings are pending before the CPSS, and neither man has entered a plea.