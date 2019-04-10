Saskatchewan doctor reprimanded for berating, threatening staff

A doctor in Saskatchewan has been reprimanded and ordered to take training after berating staff and preventing a patient from leaving her office.

The allegations against Dr. Tshala Tshiyombo, who practices in Saskatoon, included rude and offensive behaviour toward staff and making threats to them, over a number of years starting in 2010.

Tshiyombo admitted to a number of charges during a hearing by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS).

In one instance, Tshiyombo yelled at an employee, threw a stack of papers at her in front of patients, and took her truck keys when she quit to prevent her from leaving and threatened to not give her good references, according to the CPSS.

She told another staff, who accused her of yelling and screaming at patients, that “First Nations people were dirty and wanted drugs,” the CPSS said.

Other staff said Tshiyombo made offensive comments against other minority groups and tore up documents and a former employee said the doctor grabbed her head and forced her to look at him when she resigned.

One patient said Tshiyombo told her she talked too much and did not want her as a patient, then refused to let her leave when she went to see him for a meet and greet.

The CPSS ordered Tshiyombo to take patient and team interaction training, along with a clinical communication program, and provide proof of completion.

She was also ordered to pay just over $15,600 for the cost of the investigation and hearing.

The CPSS is the governing body for doctors in Saskatchewan.