September 20, 2018 2:37 pm

Saskatchewan doctor accused of improperly prescribing medical marijuana

By Staff The Canadian Press

The College of Physicians of Surgeons of Saskatchewan has accused a doctor of improperly prescribing pot.

A doctor who spent time at a Saskatoon medical clinic that specializes in medical marijuana is accused by the governing body for Saskatchewan’s physicians of improperly prescribing pot.

Documents from the College of Physicians of Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS) charge that Dr. Mishack Zwane did not go through the proper steps and assessments to prescribe marijuana for patients.

Some of those steps include providing followup care for patients’ illnesses and meeting requirements for keeping medical records.

Zwane worked at Natural Health Services between early January and mid-February of 2017.

He is also accused of overbilling for services provided to patients during that time.

None of the allegations have been proven and a hearing by the college has yet to be scheduled.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

