Abbotsford Tulip Festival to open early for first time in history

Flower fans, Instagram influencers and Sunday strollers rejoice: the Abbotsford Tulip Festival is opening early this year.

Organizers say a recent bout of good weather in the Fraser Valley has allowed the tulips to progress quicker than expected, with the low bloom in full effect this coming weekend.

The event will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and organizers recommend people buy tickets ahead of time.

This year marks the first time the event has ever opened early.

Last year, the event had a late start after poor weather, including cold, hail and snow that left the tulip fields green and bloom-free on the festival’s opening date.

The annual festival lasts as long as the estimated 2.5 million tulips in the fields do. About 90,000 people turn out to the event every year.