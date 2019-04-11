Crime
Peel police raid illegal pot shops in Brampton, Mississauga

By Staff The Canadian Press

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Police say they’ve laid numerous charges after raiding four pot shops in Mississauga and Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say over several days last week, the force’s vice squad conducted search warrants and seized about six kilograms of marijuana that was ready for sale.

Police have charged 10 people under the Cannabis Control Act for unlawfully selling cannabis.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court next month.

There is currently only one authorized cannabis store in Peel Region, which is on Main Street in Brampton.

Police are warning the public that any other storefronts selling cannabis are violating provincial and federal laws

