HRM Volunteer Award recipient applauds fellow volunteers at immigrant organization

National Volunteer Appreciation Week is underway and across the country every day, thousands of Canadians give their time and energy to a number of causes.

Statistics from the federal government shows 15,000 people volunteer their time in some capacity each day, and this week is a chance to recognize those who give back to their communities.

In Halifax, the 2019 HRM Volunteer Awards were presented to more than 65 individuals and community organizations, and was hosted by Mayor Mike Savage and the regional council.

Aseel Mohammed Ali was recognized with a volunteer award for the work she does in the community, especially with helping to welcome fellow immigrants to Canada adjust to their new lives in Nova Scotia.

Mohammed Ali immigrated to Halifax from Syria in 2014 and is now the volunteer program coordinator with the Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia (ISANS) and says they rely heavily on volunteers to help them deliver its services and welcome newcomers here.

“Volunteers matter to us and they matter to this organization,” said Mohammed Ali.

“You can’t imagine ISANS without volunteers.”

ISANS has more than 750 volunteers, who help newcomers with everything from learning English to everyday functions such as setting up a cellphone to filling out applications and other paperwork.

“Some of the groups and volunteers are immigrants themselves,” said Mohammed Ali. “They got this support when they came here and so they want to give back to the organization or they didn’t get enough support from their community and so they want to make sure the new generation of immigrants will have some support.”

On Thursday morning at the ISANS main headquarters on Mumford Road, Mohammed Ali and volunteer Ouroba Al-Ahmad spent the morning volunteering and translating children’s literature into Arabic to be used as an educational tool to help pre-school children learn English at home with their parents.

Al-Ahmad immigrated to Canada in 2016 and is currently completing requirements to earn a high school diploma and is volunteering with ISANS and other organizations like the YMCA and Discovery Centre. She says volunteering gives her chance to meet new people and improve her language skills, while giving back.

“Since I started volunteering, I have met many new friends and have helped improve my language,” she said. “When I volunteer, I feel really happy. I like to help others and especially the children. When I volunteer I feel really comfortable.”

The 2019 HRM Volunteer Awards honoured 67 volunteers. Nineteen of the recipients were youths in the community, along with three volunteer organizations including the Victim Services Volunteer Association, Acadia Recreation Club Society and Helping the Earth while Acting Together (H.E.A.T.).

Robert Shaw was named the 2019 HRM Volunteer of the Year.