Westbank First Nation approves annual budget for 2019-20

Westbank First Nation announced this week that final approval was given for its 2019-2020 budget – a budget which homeowners will likely laud.

According to WFN, council approved the budget on Monday, March 25. Prior to approval, though, the budget was reviewed and accepted by an advisory council, which reportedly represents more than 9,000 residents on WFN lands.

WFN said for 2019-20, property tax revenues will total $15.4 million – a six per cent increase from 2018-19 ($14.5 million). For the 2017-18 budget, the projected tax revenue was $13.8 million.

For 2019, WFN said 4,496 taxable residents will pay an average of $1,345 after subtracting the WFN homeowner’s grant of $570. That $1,345 is $90 less than what homeowners paid one year earlier.

In 2018-19, WFN said the average homeowner paid $1,435.

In 2017-18, WFN said the average homeowner paid $1,395.

WFN said property taxes will pay for the following:

Protective services (fire protection, law enforcement) $2.5 million

Local services (transit, regional parks, community centres, library) $2.3 million

Recreation and youth programs $0.6 million

Financial reserves (capital project and contingency reserves) $2.2 million

Community development (engineering, planning, public works) $1.7 million

General government (administration, governance, finance) $4.8 million

Homeowner Grants $1.9 million

WFN also said for 2019, B.C. Assessment showed a 3.27 per cent growth rate in new construction on WFN lands, totalling $61.07 million; that market values increased total assessments a further 6.55 per cent; and the total residences increased from 4,361 in 2018 to 4,496 in 2019.

