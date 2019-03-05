City of Cambridge approves 2.38 per cent tax increase in 2019 budget

Cambridge city council has approved their 2019 operating budget that comes with a 2.38 per cent tax increase.

It represents an extra $32 over 2018 on the average house, according to a news release.

READ MORE: March Break 2019: Things to do in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

The city said savings were found through a review of actual expenditures over the past three years and identifying areas where increased revenue has been achieved.

“As a council, we have a commitment to look deep into the staff proposed budget to find efficiencies while maintaining quality programs and services,” said Coun. Mike Mann, budget and audit committee chair.

“This budget is a balance of the growing needs of our community and a fiscally responsible approach.”

READ MORE: Doug Craig withdraws from PC nomination battle in Cambridge

The city’s water utility budget has also been approved, representing an increase for water and wastewater of 4.31 per cent — or $48 annually for the average house.

WATCH: Cambridge man makes a stop in Kingston for ’90 days and nights in the cold’ campaign

The city said the increase is less than the projected increase due to significant reduction in water loss through investment in the city’s water and sewer infrastructure.