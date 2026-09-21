Ontario NDP asks auditor general to investigate Staples education contract

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles is asking the auditor general to open an investigation into the government’s decision to give Staples the contract to sell supplies to elementary school teachers.

In a letter sent Monday morning, Stiles raised questions about the value of a $66 million contract the government gave to the company to set up a portal for teachers to spend up to $750 each on equipment for their classroom.

“There are serious and growing concerns about the decision to make Staples the sole vendor for the new $750 classroom supplies fund, including the availability and pricing of supplies on the Staples portal, delays in the shipment of supplies, and delays and barriers to access for teachers who should be able to make purchases,” she wrote in her letter, requesting the probe.

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After the portal was set up, some teachers began sharing reports that products were more expensive on the portal or flagging non-classoom products available for purchase.

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“That’s to be expected, Staples is a corporation, they’re in it to make a profit, ” David Mastin, president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, previously told Global News.

Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra has acknowledged issues with the portal but said a core selection of classroom supplies was available at the lowest possible price.

“If they look at the products that they asked for — the 200 products that they said had to be on there — you will not find a cheaper price, I am very, very confident of that,” he previously said.

“I’m excited by this, teachers are excited by this. But it’s not meant to be perfect from day one, but it will get there.”

Stiles is asking the auditor general to look into why Staples was given the contract without having to bid against others for it and whether it provides the best value-for-money for education dollars.

“Students learn best when their classrooms have the resources and materials they need. Teachers, students, and parents deserve to know if the Ministry of Education appropriately spent public dollars on its deal with Staples,” she wrote.

“An independent audit by your office would provide Ontarians with clarity, accountability and transparency.”

The auditor general has wide-ranging powers to compel documents and look through government accounts to inform reports on value and best practice.