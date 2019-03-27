Finance Minister Bill Morneau touts 2019 budget at Kelowna’s Okanagan College

Finance minister Bill Morneau touted the recent federal budget during a visit to Kelowna’s Okanagan College campus on Tuesday.

The minister spoke with students and members of the general public about the first-time home buyers incentive, as well as lowering interest on student loan debt.

The budget also promised to remove federal barriers to the trade of alcohol between the provinces.

The government plans to remove the requirement that alcohol travelling between provinces must be sold or consigned to a provincial liquor authority.

“We’ve recognized that we want to take away any federal government barriers to moving wine, as an example, and alcohol across provincial barriers,” Morneau said.

“We know that as a federal government we need to continue to be engaging with the provinces to make sure that we have lower barriers to trade,” he added.

Internal Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc will announce more details on a timeline as the plan progresses, Morneau said.