Man charged with possession of stolen skeleton, interfering with human remains

A young Newfoundland man has been charged with indecently interfering with human remains and possession of stolen property – a skeleton.

The partial skeletal remains were found in Conception Bay South at 1 a.m. Saturday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said at the time the remains were quite old, and possibly linked to an old graveyard.

Police said Wednesday the remains were stolen from All Saints Parish, an Anglican church in Conception Bay South.

The RNC said a 20-year-old man faces charges.

He has also been charged with breach of a court order.