Toronto police looking for 2 suspects after alleged carjackings in North York

Toronto police are searching for two men after two separate alleged carjacking incidents in North York.

Officers responded to a call on April 6 at 9:05 p.m. to a parking lot in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road.

Investigators said one of the two men was armed with a knife and threatened a woman to hand over the keys to her vehicle.

It’s alleged that the two men then fled the area in the woman’s 2014 red BMW 328 four-door sedan. Police said the car has an Ontario marker of 376 RWA.

Officers said the two accused are also suspects in another alleged attempted carjacking that occurred earlier in the day at around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Don Mills Road.

Investigators said that the men allegedly approached a 49-year-old woman driving a white Mercedes Benz and assaulted her before taking her keys.

Police said the suspects attempted to leave in the woman’s vehicle, but a bystander stopped her vehicle behind the Mercedes, which prevented them from leaving with the car. The two men then allegedly fled on foot.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects and locating the stolen vehicle.

Both suspects are described as men aged 20 to 25 years old with a slim build and a height of approximately five feet 10 inches. One suspect was wearing a light grey hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants at the time of the alleged incidents, while the other was wearing a black Roots hooded sweatshirt and black track pants.