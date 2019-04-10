Montreal park to be renamed in honour of Martin Luther King Jr.

The City of Montreal is honouring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by naming a park after him.

Kent Park in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood will be renamed in recognition of the American civil rights leader who was assassinated in 1968.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante described King as instrumental in fighting for civil rights and combating racial discrimination.

“His work has had a major impact for the defence of minority rights not only in the United States but also in Canada and around the world,” she said in a statement.

The change of the park’s name embodies Montreal’s culturally diverse population and its commitment to a better quality of life, according to the city.

Magda Popeanu, city councillor for Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, said it is essential to “honour the contribution of this great man to our community.”

The park is bordered by Côte-des-Neiges Road, Kent Avenue, Appleton Avenue and Hudson Road. It is close to parks named after Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.

