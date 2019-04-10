Fanshawe College to add south London campus

Fanshawe College is expanding once again, this time in south London.

On Wednesday, the college announced that it is in the process of making lease arrangements for a new campus at 1060 Wellington Rd. on the northeast corner of the intersection with Bradley Avenue.

Beginning this fall, 250 students are expected to start studying at the south London campus. That number is expected to expand to 850 students once renovations are complete.

The first group of students will be from four graduate certificate programs: agri-business management, business management, business and information systems architecture and residence retirement management.

In addition to its main campus on Oxford Street East, Fanshawe also has campuses in downtown London, Simcoe, St. Thomas and Woodstock.

The most recent expansion, completed in the summer of 2018, saw the college transform London’s historic Kingsmill’s Department Store into Fanshawe’s new home for its information and technology and tourism, hospitality and culinary arts programs.