Calgary police working to ‘immediately’ find man wanted on domestic offence warrants

Calgary police are searching for a man wanted on warrants for domestic offences, including uttering death threats.

According to the Calgary Police Service, 36-year-old Damien Chris Taypotat is wanted on several outstanding warrants, including three for uttering threats, four for failing to comply with a court order, and one count each of breaking and entering, assault with a weapon and theft under $5,000.

Police are concerned that Taypotat may pose a safety risk to a person he had a prior relationship with and officers “need to locate him immediately.”

A public plea for help to find Taypotat was also issued in February, but officers have yet to locate him.

Taypotat is described as being five foot seven with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes, officers said Tuesday.

Police said he spends time in Calgary and surrounding communities.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

Calgary police said anyone experiencing abuse or violence in intimate relationships is encouraged to reach out for help. People can call 211 and use the Connect Family and Sexual Abuse Network at 1-877-237-5888 for sexual abuse or 403-234-7233 for domestic abuse. Victims can also contact Calgary police at any time.