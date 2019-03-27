Police need help finding Calgary man wanted on ‘domestic offences’

Police need the public’s help to find a Calgary man wanted in connection with domestic offences.

Matthew Timothy Thurlow, 29, is wanted on warrants for criminal harassment, forcible confinement and breach of probation, police said Wednesday.

Thurlow’s charges relate to multiple incidents earlier in March where it is alleged he harassed a woman who did not want a relationship with him.

“During one of these interactions, it is believed he would not allow her to leave a room,” a police news release said Wednesday.

Thurlow is described as five-foot-five with an average build, brown eyes and brown hair, officers said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.