Shots fired at southeast Calgary home, police investigating

Police are investigating after a home in southeast Calgary was shot at early Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported and police said they have not yet determined if the shooting is random or targeted.

Jackie Lyn Batuigas-Yago owns the home, which is located in the 100-block of Auburn Meadows View S.E. She said several shots entered a bedroom in which her mother was sleeping.

“She’s really traumatized right now,” Batuigas-Yago told Global News.

Four bulletholes could be seen in the home’s back window.

Batuigas-Yago said the shooting took place shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about what happened or any suspicious people or vehicles that were seen in the area at the time is asked to call police.