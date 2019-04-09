Sask. government helps promote FAST campaign, increasing stroke awareness

The Heart & Stroke Foundation’s FAST campaign is getting a boost after the Saskatchewan government announced Tuesday they will allocate an additional $50,000 to the program.

FAST stands for Face is it drooping?, Arms can you raise them both? Speech is it slurred or jumbled?, Time to call 911 right away.

The funding comes as part of the 2019-20 provincial budget.

“We want people to be able to quickly identify the signs of a stroke and understand that receiving emergency care is critical,” said Jim Reiter, Saskatchewan’s health minister.

“The Heart and Stroke Foundation has had great success with their FAST campaign and that is why our government has committed $50,000 in this year’s budget to support their good work.”

The FAST campaign began in 2014 and is aimed at improving Canadians ability to recognize the signs of a stroke.

It urges people to call 911 immediately if they, or a person with them, shows signs of a stroke, triggering a “stroke alert” for health care workers.

The alert prepares staff to be ready when the patient arrives.

“Over the last decade, stroke care in Saskatchewan has improved, but incidences of stroke have increased,” said Allison Kesler, CEO of Manitoba and Saskatchewan Heart and Stroke Foundation.

“It is more important than ever for people of all ages to know what a stroke looks like and how to get help. I commend the Government of Saskatchewan for this important investment that furthers their commitment to provide individuals with the best care and outcomes.”

Close to 1,700 people in Saskatchewan are hospitalized every year from a stroke; about 300 of those cases result in death.