B.C. government to ban ticket bots, require clear ticket price disclosure

The B.C. government has introduced legislation that will eliminate ticket bots and mass-buying software. But the legislation does not set a cap on reselling sites or force venues to disclose to the public how many tickets are available.

Ticket bots are used by ticket resellers to buy large quantities of tickets for resale at inflated prices before members of the public can buy them at face value.

“For too long, artists and concertgoers were being unfairly hurt by ticket buying software and bots,” Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare said.

“This new ticket-buying legislation will ensure that people are protected with better price transparency. Most of all, people will be able to enjoy the diverse performances and entertainment B.C. has to offer, without being unfairly gouged at the box office.”

The legislation would ban primary ticket resellers like Ticketmaster from never making tickets available on the primary market. Ticketmaster will often sell tickets directly, for inflated prices, on a secondary site often advertised as an improved fan experience.

Vancouver-based ticker reseller Kingsley Bailey says the legislation does not require venues and ticket companies to tell the public how many tickets are available for an event.

Bailey says he believes only about 30 per cent of tickets are actually made available to the public. The rest, he says, either end up on the secondary market, go to sponsors or get snapped up in presales.

“This legislation has to address that and it hasn’t,” Bailey said.

The legislation ensures that ticket resellers provide refund guarantees by secondary sellers and secondary ticketing platform operators.

A secondary ticket seller must also disclose that they are a secondary ticket seller as well as their name, location and contact information.

“These changes are going to make our live-event industry in B.C. even better for the people who matter most – the fans,” Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said.

“The new laws will make the ticket buying process more transparent and equitable for consumers, so that everyone in our province will have a fair chance of getting tickets for their favourite acts and events.”

Last year, the B.C. government launched a consultation in which around 6,500 responded. One of the main responses was a cap on ticket prices. The government did not address that concern in the legislation.