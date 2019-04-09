Kalamalka Beach pier to be fixed by summer

For almost two years, the pier at Coldstream, B.C.’s Kalamalka Beach has been a shell of its former self, however that’s about to change.

After widespread flooding hit the Okanagan in 2017, the dock, popular with swimmers, was partially gone, and the end of the pier was blocked off.

The unrepaired dock made for a lackluster beach experience for two summers.

However, the good news for beachgoers is that flood damage to the north Okanagan landmark is expected to be fixed before this summer’s swimming season.

The Regional District of North Okanagan announced Tuesday that it got the last permit needed for the repair work from the province a week ago.

The pile-driving company working on the project said it is aiming to have the repairs finished and the pier ready for public use at the start of May.

The regional district is defending the delay in fixing the dock.

“Restoration work after natural damage, such as flooding, often takes an extended amount of time to complete because of the insurance claim and permitting processes,” said Mike Fox, the regional district’s general manager of community services, in a media release.

There was some public discussion over whether the dock’s design should be changed, however the regional district said it will retain its iconic T-shape.