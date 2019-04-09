Politics
April 9, 2019 1:25 pm

Metro Vancouver mayors call for sustainable annual transit funding

Mayors in Metro Vancouver would like the federal government to commit to sustainable yearly funding for transportation projects.

More money from Ottawa — that’s what Metro Vancouver’s mayors want ahead of the federal election.

The Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation is calling on all federal parties to make transportation a big part of their election campaigns. The council, which consists of representatives from 21 municipalities, is asking parties to establish a continuous countrywide fund starting with $3.4 billion in 2028.

Council chair and New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote said he’d like to see $375 million flow annually to TransLink.

“What we’re calling (for) here is not a call for one-off individual projects,” he said. “What we are calling for is stable, secure funding on an annual basis to all urban municipalities across the country.”

 

