Metro Vancouver mayors call for sustainable annual transit funding

More money from Ottawa — that’s what Metro Vancouver’s mayors want ahead of the federal election.

The Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation is calling on all federal parties to make transportation a big part of their election campaigns. The council, which consists of representatives from 21 municipalities, is asking parties to establish a continuous countrywide fund starting with $3.4 billion in 2028.

Council chair and New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote said he’d like to see $375 million flow annually to TransLink.

“What we’re calling (for) here is not a call for one-off individual projects,” he said. “What we are calling for is stable, secure funding on an annual basis to all urban municipalities across the country.”