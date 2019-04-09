Witnesses describe dramatic crash that sent man to hospital in south London

London police say a man was taken to hospital after a crash Tuesday morning in the Glen Cairn neighbourhood near Adelaide Street and Thompson Road.

Police say that officers, paramedics and the local fire department were called to Chesterfield Avenue at Westlake Street just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Dorothy Bishop lives in the neighbourhood and told Global News Radio 980 CFPL she was just pulling out of her driveway to leave for work when a vehicle flew past her, dragging pylons underneath it.

“He went up the curb, up into the boulevard of my neighbour’s house, dragged on there for a little while, came off the curb, went back on the road, jumped the other curb on the other side of the street, came flying across the road, hit my sister-in-law’s house, who lives next door, and slowed right down when he hit the dirt and then continued to creep up onto my mother-in-law’s driveway and smashed into her car,” Bishop explained.

“If it wasn’t for that PT Cruiser, it probably would’ve went right into the house,” said Perry MacDonald, who also lives in the neighbourhood.

He said he was watching television when he heard a vehicle go by at a high rate of speed.

“Next thing I know, just people running everywhere, and this is where it ended up,” he added.

Bishop said it was a lot of excitement for her quiet neighbourhood.

“My sister-in-law, she just pulled up right after him and then she looked at me down the road and looked at me like, ‘What’s going on?’ And (I) put my hands up in the air. I don’t know! I just ran down the street and met them here at the driveway,” she said.

The driver was taken to hospital, but the extent of his injuries is not yet known. Police have not released any other information regarding the investigation into the crash.

—With files from 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady