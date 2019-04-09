Fundraising for new Brock Mission men’s shelter in Peterborough more than halfway complete

Construction of the new Brock Mission men’s shelter in Peterborough could start later this spring, but a lot of things still need to fall into place before shovels hit the ground.

Officials are waiting to hear whether an application for $5 million in federal funding will be approved.

“This project is long overdue,” said city councillor Keith Riel. “This is the impetus for us to eradicate homelessness in this community.”

“It is an absolutely essential service in our community,” @MayorPtbo Diane Therrien says during the @TheBrockMission project update. pic.twitter.com/cdiZtezyaz — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) April 9, 2019

The total project budget is around $9 million, and construction will be $6.3 million. A fundraising campaign is now more than halfway to its $2 million target — and currently it’s sitting at $1.2 million raised.

Last year, the project was sent back to the drawing board after it came in at more than $3 million over budget.

But after working with the city and Lett Architects, the project is now on target without sacrificing the plan for 30 beds and 15 private units.

“We’ll also have a separate daytime space for when the weather is bad,” said Bill McNabb, the shelter’s executive director. “People need to be inside where it’s not overcrowded.”

The old building on Murray Street, where the new shelter will be constructed, was razed in November 2017.

Demolition continues at St. Paul’s Presbyterian. Temporary @TheBrockMission is in the hall at the back (brown building to the right). It’s unaffected by the demo at this point. It does emphasize the need to get the permanent shelter built soon. #ptbo pic.twitter.com/iPjQSWshzo — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) April 9, 2019

Right now, the men’s shelter is about two blocks east of that on Murray Street in a temporary location in the hall of St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church.

The church itself is condemned and is now being demolished, but that should not affect the hall which is off the back of the building.

However, the shelter is at capacity.

“We can’t take anymore than we have. We have 40 beds, which are full every night,” added McNabb. “It looks like we can stay there until the new building is constructed. We don’t have any final date [to leave]. The landlord can’t give us carte blanche but is working closely with us.”

Another update on the fundraising campaign as well as an answer on the federal funding is expected within the next month.

We are VERY excited to be a part of the project team building the new @TheBrockMission facility. More news to come on the project but we are so excited to Construction Managers on this #CommunityBuilding project with @LETTstudio, @TheBrockMission and @CityPtbo! #BuildLocal pic.twitter.com/F9NZXUoSqR — MortlockConstruction (@MortlockGC) April 9, 2019