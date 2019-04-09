Two Mi’kmaq fishermen die after oyster boat capsizes off Nova Scotia

Two young Mi’kmaq fishermen have died after their boat capsized near Bayfield, N.S.
RCMP said the men’s skiff capsized in strong winds Monday afternoon.
The Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation said on its Facebook page that the men — who they identify as Ozzy Clair and Niko Clair — were oyster fishing, and a woman is recovering in hospital.
The First Nation said band events have been cancelled, and a crisis team will be at Paqtnkek for a few days.
RCMP Cpl. Ken Parsons said the victims were 28 and 29 years old, and were about 50 metres from shore.
He said the Mounties received a 911 call at 3:05 p.m. Monday, and an RCMP helicopter was nearby and responded “within minutes.”
