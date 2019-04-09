White Rock city council awards contract for interim repairs to iconic pier

White Rock City Council voted Monday night to award a contract for interim repairs to the White Rock Pier to PPM Civil Constructors, a heavy civil and marine contractor based in British Columbia.

The contract term is for approximately four months, with work beginning this month and set for completion by September.

The contract involves work on the destroyed sections of the iconic pier evident from the shore, and is the first step toward a longer-term, larger reconstruction project of the entire pier, including structural upgrades to withstand future storms and weather events.

The value of the contract is $3,079,740 (including GST).

Council expects at least 3.1 million dollars toward pier repairs to be paid by insurance proceeds.

The pier was severely damaged during December’s vicious windstorm.