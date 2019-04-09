Politics
April 9, 2019 1:46 am

Iranian politicians chant ‘death to America’ after Revolutionary Guards declared a terror group

By Staff The Associated Press

April 7: Iran threatened this weekend to put the U.S. military on its terror list if Washington designates the Iranian elite Revolutionary Guards as terrorists.

A A

Iranian lawmakers have convened an open session of parliament with chants of “Death to America” following the White House’s decision to designate Iran’s elite paramilitary Revolutionary Guards a foreign terrorist organization.

The semi-official Fars news agency says many of the lawmakers wore the uniform of the guard in a show of support for the force.

The session comes as Iran marks the annual National Day of the Revolutionary Guard.

WATCH: Feb. 11 — Iran: A timeline from Persian monarchy to Islamic Republic

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani denounced the U.S. decision as the “climax of stupidity and ignorance.”

Monday’s U.S. move is an unprecedented declaration against a foreign government and may prompt retaliation, making it harder for the U.S. to work with allies in the region.

READ MORE: Donald Trump officially labels Iran’s Revolutionary Guard a terror group

Iran responded by designating all U.S. forces as terrorist, and labeling the U.S. a “supporter of terrorism.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Iran
Iran revolutionary guard
iran revolutionary guard terrorist
iran revolutionary guard terrorist group
Revolutionary Guard
revolutionary guard iran
revolutionary guard terrorist group
terrorist group revolutionary guard

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.