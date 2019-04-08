Jets playoff tickets go on sale as post-season fever sweeps over Winnipeg

Tickets for games one and two of the first round went on sale on Monday morning.

That goes for the whiteout parties, as well.

Adrian Masse is one of many Winnipeggers who jumped on a pair of tickets as soon as they went on sale.

“I was at the whiteout last year at the street party and it was a great feeling, so I decided this year, no matter what, I’m going to be inside the building.”

Excited fans travelled from the box office to the Bell MTS Iceplex, where the Jets are preparing to face the St. Louis Blues.

“I hope we get past the first round,” said one of many eager onlookers at the practice. “I know it’s going to be a tough series but I hope we pull it together and get through.”

The difference in energy between regular season and playoff hockey was evident.

“It’s like night and day — it’s great, I love it. I love seeing all the jerseys and all the flags and everything,” said one fan donning a Winnipeg Jets jersey.

That same energy seems to have set in for Jets head coach Paul Maurice.

“You’re wired when you get to the rink, and you’re excited all day,” Maurice told reporters after practice. “The night before you can feel it coming. It’s a good time of year.”

Few tickets remain for games one and two, and can be accessed through Ticketmaster.

Ticket sales for the whiteout party are on track to break the attendance mark set for the first two games in round one last year.

