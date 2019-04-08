Squamish residents warned of ‘hazardous smoke’ from huge fire at legal grow-op

Squamish residents were being warned to close their windows and doors and stay inside due to “hazardous smoke” from a large fire at a legal grow op on Monday.

Firefighters and the Squamish RCMP were called to the 37000-block of 3rd Avenue around 9:30 a.m., and arrived to find the building fully involved.

Video from the scene showed a thick column of black smoke pouring from the site.

No one was inside the building at the time, said Fire Chief Bill Stoner.

“We hit this one mostly from the outside because when we arrived on scene it was fully involved, there was no life risk,” he said.

Please avoid the areas south of Vancouver Street in Squamish due to extensive hazardous smoke from a structure fire. #squamish #FrontlinePolicing pic.twitter.com/1TiHbNnSSk — Squamish RCMP (@SquamishRCMP) April 8, 2019

The District of Squamish said all companies with its fire rescue service were tasked with the response.

It said air quality in the area was being monitored by Vancouver Coastal Health officers.

Stoner said RCMP initially conducted a tactical evacuation of the area downwind from the fire, but rescinded the order shortly afterward.

Crews put the fire down in about two hours, however, people were being advised to avoid the area and police and firefighters were expected to have roads in the area blocked of for several hours.