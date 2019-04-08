AMC reveals plans for third ‘Walking Dead’ series

If you’re a zombie fan then this news will come as a welcome surprise: AMC has announced that the network is planning a second, as-yet-untitled The Walking Dead spinoff.

The first TWD spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead, launched in 2015 and is now in its fifth season.

The original show started up in 2010 and just wrapped Season 9 with barely any of the starting cast members remaining. With waning ratings — its recent season finale reaped the show’s lowest-ever viewer numbers — the network might be looking for ways to spruce up its undead offering.

Set to debut in 2020, the new series will be co-created by chief content officer Scott Gimple and Matt Negrete, who’s been a writer and producer on TWD for the past five seasons.

“This allows us to come to the marketplace with completely uninterrupted Walking Dead-universe content from post-Super Bowl Sunday to Thanksgiving,” said Scott Collins, president of ad sales for AMC Networks, in an interview with industry publication Variety.

With details scarce, a senior staff member at AMC revealed that the series would focus on two female protagonists, saying that audiences have responded to young women’s storylines in recent episodes of TWD. She did not elaborate any further.

In November, AMC announced “expansion” plans for TWD that involve three Lincoln-led feature-length movies that’ll air on an as-of-now undisclosed date.

“There is more story to tell, and we’ll be telling it,” said Gimple at the time.