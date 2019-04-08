Canada likely to face foreign meddling in election but unlikely on scale of 2016 Russian interference: report

The Canadian federal election will likely be the subject of attempts at foreign interference.

But it is unlikely to be on the scale of the 2016 Russian meddling in the U.S. election, according to a new report by the country’s signals intelligence agency.

The Communications Security Establishment published its 2019 Update on Cyber Threats to Canada’s Democratic Process on Monday morning in Ottawa. In the report, it outlined that the attempts at foreign interference will likely echo what has been seen on a smaller scale in other advanced democracies in recent years.

“We judge it very likely that Canadian voters will encounter some form of foreign cyber interference related to the 2019 federal election,” the report stated.

“However, at this time, it is improbable that this foreign cyber interference will be of the scale of Russian activity against the 2016 United States presidential election.”

The report continued, noting that intelligence officials believe the attempts at interference will see foreign adversaries attempt “to sway the ideas and decisions of voters by focusing on polarizing social and political issues, promoting the popularity of one party over another, or trying to shape the public statements and policy choices of a candidate.”

