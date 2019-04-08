Vancouver police searching for missing woman with dementia
Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly woman with dementia, who was last seen Sunday afternoon on Vancouver’s East Side.
Eighty-year-old Therese Mongrain, also known as Therese Massiotte, was last seen just after 1:30 p.m. on April 7 walking near Walden Street and East 36th Avenue. Although slow, Ms. Mongrain likes to walk long distances.
Ms. Mongrain is 5 feet tall with a slim build and short white hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sequined hat, dark pants, a dark shirt, and thin, black-rimmed glasses. Ms. Mongrain is French-Canadian, but speaks English.
Anyone who sees Therese Mongrain is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately and stay with her until first responders arrive.
