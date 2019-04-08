Vancouver police searching for missing woman with dementia

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly woman with dementia, who was last seen Sunday afternoon on Vancouver’s East Side.

Eighty-year-old Therese Mongrain, also known as Therese Massiotte, was last seen just after 1:30 p.m. on April 7 walking near Walden Street and East 36th Avenue. Although slow, Ms. Mongrain likes to walk long distances.