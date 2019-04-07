Long lineups at Vancouver airport after software issue at international terminal

Travellers heading to the U.S. out of Vancouver International Airport were faced with long lineups after a software issue Sunday.

According to the airport, the issue affected some flights to the U.S. and was being resolved as quickly as possible.

Passengers told Global News the automated check-in machines were affected, forcing people to sign in for their flights in person.

That quickly caused lineups in the international terminal to grow, with some ticketholders reporting they were waiting for over an hour to check in.

“I’ve travelled a lot, and this is really wasting time,” one woman said. “I’m concerned because I don’t want to miss the flight.”

She also said the online check-in service on the airport’s website wasn’t working the night before either.

Another traveller was confident he wouldn’t miss his flight, however.

“They’ll wait for us,” he said. “It’s their problem, not ours. We paid for the flight.”

By 2 p.m., the airport was reporting the system was back online.

People travelling to the U.S. or outside Canada on Sunday are being asked to check their flight status online, as flights could still be delayed or impacted by the issue.