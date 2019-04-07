3 charged after being caught breaking into house in Lac La Biche County: RCMP

RCMP have charged three adults after catching them breaking and entering a property in Lac La Biche County on April 4.

On Thursday at 5 a.m., police responded to a house on Range Road 132A, in the Mystic Beach area.

Officers saw two pickup trucks in the complainant’s yard and turned on their flashing lights, according to a Saturday news release from RCMP.

The suspects tried to flee, but instead rammed into one of the police vehicles, RCMP said.

Two men and a woman were arrested without incident, police said.

Baptiste Herman, 48, of Janvier, Alta., was charged with:

assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

flight from a police officer

breaking and entering

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

trespassing at night

four counts of mischief under $5,000

Herman was remanded into custody and is set to appear in Lac La Biche provincial court on April 8.

Leslie Quintal, 26, of Conklin, was charged with:

breaking and entering

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

trespassing at night

three counts of mischief under $5,000

disobeying a court order

Quintal was released on the promise to appear in court on April 29.

Candace Herman, 31, of Janvier, was charged with:

breaking and entering

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

trespassing at night

three counts of mischief under $5,000

She was released on the promise to appear in court on April 29.