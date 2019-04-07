3 charged after being caught breaking into house in Lac La Biche County: RCMP
RCMP have charged three adults after catching them breaking and entering a property in Lac La Biche County on April 4.
On Thursday at 5 a.m., police responded to a house on Range Road 132A, in the Mystic Beach area.
Officers saw two pickup trucks in the complainant’s yard and turned on their flashing lights, according to a Saturday news release from RCMP.
The suspects tried to flee, but instead rammed into one of the police vehicles, RCMP said.
Two men and a woman were arrested without incident, police said.
Baptiste Herman, 48, of Janvier, Alta., was charged with:
- assaulting a peace officer with a weapon
- flight from a police officer
- breaking and entering
- possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- trespassing at night
- four counts of mischief under $5,000
Herman was remanded into custody and is set to appear in Lac La Biche provincial court on April 8.
Leslie Quintal, 26, of Conklin, was charged with:
- breaking and entering
- possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- trespassing at night
- three counts of mischief under $5,000
- disobeying a court order
Quintal was released on the promise to appear in court on April 29.
Candace Herman, 31, of Janvier, was charged with:
- breaking and entering
- possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- trespassing at night
- three counts of mischief under $5,000
She was released on the promise to appear in court on April 29.
