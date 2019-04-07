Crime
April 7, 2019 2:58 pm

3 charged after being caught breaking into house in Lac La Biche County: RCMP

By Online Journalist  Global News

RCMP have charged three adults after catching them breaking into a property in Lac La Biche County on April 4.

File/THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown
A A

RCMP have charged three adults after catching them breaking and entering a property in Lac La Biche County on April 4.

On Thursday at 5 a.m., police responded to a house on Range Road 132A, in the Mystic Beach area.

Officers saw two pickup trucks in the complainant’s yard and turned on their flashing lights, according to a Saturday news release from RCMP.

The suspects tried to flee, but instead rammed into one of the police vehicles, RCMP said.

Two men and a woman were arrested without incident, police said.

Baptiste Herman, 48, of Janvier, Alta., was charged with:

  • assaulting a peace officer with a weapon
  • flight from a police officer
  • breaking and entering
  • possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • trespassing at night
  • four counts of mischief under $5,000

Herman was remanded into custody and is set to appear in Lac La Biche provincial court on April 8.

Leslie Quintal, 26, of Conklin, was charged with:

  • breaking and entering
  • possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • trespassing at night
  • three counts of mischief under $5,000
  • disobeying a court order

Quintal was released on the promise to appear in court on April 29.

Candace Herman, 31, of Janvier, was charged with:

  • breaking and entering
  • possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • trespassing at night
  • three counts of mischief under $5,000

She was released on the promise to appear in court on April 29.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta break and enter
Alberta crime
alberta theft
Baptiste Herman
Break And Enter
Breaking and Entering
Candace Herman
Lac La Biche
Lac La Biche break and enter
Lac La Biche County
Lac La Biche Provincial court
Lac La Biche RCMP
Lac La Biche theft
Leslie Quintal
Mystic Beach
Range Road 132A
RCMP
Trespass

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.