Global BC, CKNW take home 10 RTDNA journalism awards

It was a big night for the Global BC and CKNW news teams Saturday after taking home a combined 10 awards from the B.C. regional Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards.

The Global News Hour at 6 team won Best Newscast for its Dec. 20, 2018 coverage of the devastating windstorm that rocked the South Coast, while CKNW’s coverage of the same event won the Best Breaking News in radio award.

Congratulations to the fabulous ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ team for winning BEST MAJOR MARKET TV NEWCAST! ⁦@chrisgailus⁩ pic.twitter.com/4dupteuwOM — Lynda Steele (@steeletalk) April 7, 2019

CKNW won its own Best Newscast award for coverage of the municipal elections on Oct. 20, 2018. Global’s election coverage also won an award for multiplatform innovation, thanks in part to Richard Zussman’s work in the Global BC television studio and on Facebook Live.

The Global BC online team — including Amy Judd, Simon Little, Jesse Ferreras, Zussman and Jon Azpiri — won Best Continuing Coverage Digital for the so-called “wine wars” that broke out between B.C. and Alberta in the aftermath of the B.C. government’s Trans Mountain pipeline court challenge.

So lucky to be a part of the @GlobalBC online team. Congrats to everyone involved in covering the B.C./AB wine war last year for web @jazpiri @richardzussman @amyjudd @boyntonwords @jesseferreras pic.twitter.com/zIJsshcBRV — Simon Little (@simonplittle) April 7, 2019

Azpiri and Squire Barnes also shared the award for Sports Feature Reporting for covering the Vancouver Canucks’ farewell to the Sedin brothers.

For travelling to Peru to cover a B.C. couple’s search for justice in the death of their daughter in that country, Rumina Daya and Darren Twiss took home the award for Original Enterprise Reporting.

Sam Cooper and Jon Hua shared the award for Investigative Reporting for their work on exposing money laundering in B.C. casinos and real estate.

great working with @JohnHua we have more work to do to get an Inquiry and bringing TV and print reporting together thanks @JillKrop ! https://t.co/dXmnp9t03A — Sam Cooper (@scoopercooper) April 7, 2019

CKNW’s Niki Reitmayer and John O’Dowd won the award for Best Podcast for This is Why, while Janet Brown won the Continuing Coverage award for radio for her series of reports on the Whalley Strip tent city in Surrey.

In addition to those 10 awards, CKNW radio host Lynda Steele was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her decades of work in both radio and television.

“I am so proud of our passionate, diverse team of journalists,” Global BC and CKNW news director Jill Krop said.

“Everyone, whether on air or online and all of the people ‘behind the scenes,’ works incredibly hard every day to deliver the news and information the people of B.C. want, need and deserve.”

Full list of winners:

Digital

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

Global BC: Wine Wars

Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)

Global BC: Sedins Farewell

Best Podcast

CKNW: This is Why

Multiplatform

Excellence in Innovation Award

Global BC: Decision BC 2018

WATCH: Richard Zussman covers the changes to B.C. city councils in the 3D chamber studio

Dan McArthur Award – Investigative

Global BC: B.C. Money Laundering Investigation

Original/Enterprise Award

Global BC: Journey for Justice

Radio

Byron MacGregor Award – Radio Newscast (Large Market)

CKNW: Civic Election Day

Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage

CKNW: Whalley Strip Transformation

Charlie Edwards Award – Breaking News

CKNW: Lower Mainland Windstorm

Television

Bert Cannings Award – Television Newscast (Large Market)

Global BC: December 20, 2018

