Global BC, CKNW take home 10 RTDNA journalism awards
It was a big night for the Global BC and CKNW news teams Saturday after taking home a combined 10 awards from the B.C. regional Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards.
The Global News Hour at 6 team won Best Newscast for its Dec. 20, 2018 coverage of the devastating windstorm that rocked the South Coast, while CKNW’s coverage of the same event won the Best Breaking News in radio award.
CKNW won its own Best Newscast award for coverage of the municipal elections on Oct. 20, 2018. Global’s election coverage also won an award for multiplatform innovation, thanks in part to Richard Zussman’s work in the Global BC television studio and on Facebook Live.
The Global BC online team — including Amy Judd, Simon Little, Jesse Ferreras, Zussman and Jon Azpiri — won Best Continuing Coverage Digital for the so-called “wine wars” that broke out between B.C. and Alberta in the aftermath of the B.C. government’s Trans Mountain pipeline court challenge.
Azpiri and Squire Barnes also shared the award for Sports Feature Reporting for covering the Vancouver Canucks’ farewell to the Sedin brothers.
For travelling to Peru to cover a B.C. couple’s search for justice in the death of their daughter in that country, Rumina Daya and Darren Twiss took home the award for Original Enterprise Reporting.
Sam Cooper and Jon Hua shared the award for Investigative Reporting for their work on exposing money laundering in B.C. casinos and real estate.
CKNW’s Niki Reitmayer and John O’Dowd won the award for Best Podcast for This is Why, while Janet Brown won the Continuing Coverage award for radio for her series of reports on the Whalley Strip tent city in Surrey.
In addition to those 10 awards, CKNW radio host Lynda Steele was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her decades of work in both radio and television.
“I am so proud of our passionate, diverse team of journalists,” Global BC and CKNW news director Jill Krop said.
“Everyone, whether on air or online and all of the people ‘behind the scenes,’ works incredibly hard every day to deliver the news and information the people of B.C. want, need and deserve.”
Full list of winners:
Digital
Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage
Global BC: Wine Wars
READ MORE: B.C. premier vows province will respond to ‘unfair’ wine boycott
READ MORE: B.C. once sent 1/4 of its wine and brandy exports to Alberta. Then came the ban
READ MORE: ‘A flaming clown car driving off a cliff’: how you saw the Western Canada wine war
READ MORE: Full coverage of the B.C.-Alberta wine dispute
Sports Feature Reporting Award (Large Market)
Global BC: Sedins Farewell
READ MORE: Sedins have ‘perfect ending’ in emotional farewell victory at Rogers Arena
Best Podcast
CKNW: This is Why
LISTEN: The latest episode of ‘This is Why’
Multiplatform
Excellence in Innovation Award
Global BC: Decision BC 2018
WATCH: Richard Zussman covers the changes to B.C. city councils in the 3D chamber studio
Dan McArthur Award – Investigative
Global BC: B.C. Money Laundering Investigation
READ MORE: Nearly $2 billion in dirty money may have flowed through B.C. casinos, far more than official estimates
READ MORE: As RCMP investigated casino money laundering, police distrust of B.C. government grew
WATCH: John Hua gives a timeline of Global News’ investigation into money laundering at B.C. casinos
Original/Enterprise Award
Global BC: Journey for Justice
READ MORE: Why a missing B.C. woman is now a face in the fight for Peruvian gender justice
WATCH: Rumina Daya’s three-part journey to Peru with the parents of a murdered woman
Radio
Byron MacGregor Award – Radio Newscast (Large Market)
CKNW: Civic Election Day
LISTEN: CKNW’s coverage of the civic election
Ron Laidlaw Award – Continuing Coverage
CKNW: Whalley Strip Transformation
LISTEN: Janet Brown’s coverage of the tent city on the Whalley Strip
Charlie Edwards Award – Breaking News
CKNW: Lower Mainland Windstorm
LISTEN: CKNW’s news team covers the devastating December windstorm
Television
Bert Cannings Award – Television Newscast (Large Market)
Global BC: December 20, 2018
WATCH: Global’s winning newscast from Dec. 20, 2018
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.