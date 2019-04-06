Two news cases of measles confirmed on south Vancouver Island

Island Health is confirming two new cases of measles infection on south Vancouver Island.

The source(s) of the latest cases of measles are under investigation, but at this point do not appear to be related to the two previous cases confirmed last week.

Island Health is alerting individuals that they may have been exposed to measles at the following locations:

April 2, 2019 between 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. at LifeLabs and West Coast Medical Imaging, located at 1641 Hillside Avenue

April 3, 2019 between 2:50 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at LifeLabs, located at 4480 West Saanich Road

If you were at either of these locations during the specified times and you are unimmunized or incompletely immunized, you’re advised to call the Saanich Health Unit at 250-519-5100 or the Victoria Health Unit at 250-388-2200.

Both the Victoria Health Unit and Saanich Health Unit will be open on Sunday, April 7th between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. MMR vaccine will be available at both locations. Each unit will have nursing and administrative staff available to support immunizations and inquiries around vaccination status. Individuals who present after 4:00 p.m. may not be able to receive their immunization before the unit closes, and will need to wait until Monday.

Other exposure to measles viruses may have occurred at the following locations, dates, and times, but immunization will no longer prevent infection:

April 2, 2019 between 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at LifeLabs and West Coast Medical Imaging: 1641 Hillside Avenue

April 3, 2019 between 2:50 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at LifeLabs: 4480 West Saanich Road

March 27, 2019 between 1:30 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. at Camosun College Lansdowne Campus: Young Building

March 27, 2019 between 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Camosun College Lansdowne Campus: Bookstore in Fisher Building

March 27, 2019 Afternoon to Early Evening; Transit Buses #27 and/or #2

March 29, 2019 between 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Victoria Health Unit: 1947 Cook Stree

March 30, 2019 between 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at London Drugs: 911 Yates Stree

March 30, 2019 Late Afternoon to Early Evening; Transit Buses #27 and/or #28

March 31, 2019 between 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at London Drugs: 911 Yates Street

March 31, 2019 Morning and Afternoon; Transit Buses #27 and/or #28

March 31, 2019 between 5:00 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. at Hillside Mall: 1644 Hillside Avenue (including Canadian Tire and Thrifty Foods)

March 31, 2019 5:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Subway Sandwiches: 4091 Shelbourne Street

Island Health is asking people who may have been exposed to measles to monitor for symptoms for 21 days after the exposure date.

Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

If you develop symptoms, please contact your health care provider before you visit them so they can take precautions to prevent transmission of measles to others.

Those who never had the measles infection – or who did not have two doses of vaccine – are at highest risk of measles, and Island Health encourages them to get fully immunized.

Measles immunization is free for everyone.

Call 8-1-1 for information any time, or visit healthlinkbc.ca or immunizebc.ca/measles.

Call Island Health’s measles information line for services in your area:

South Island: 250-544-7676 ext. 27545

Nanaimo/Ladysmith/Gabriola: 250-755-3388

Courtenay/Comox Valley: 250-331-8599

Campbell River and area: 250-850-2120

Mt. Waddington/Port Hardy: 250-902-6079

Two doses of measles vaccine are 99 per cent effective at preventing measles. One dose of vaccine is 95 per cent effective. Rarely, those who are fully immunized can get measles but they often have milder illness, and are less infectious to others. Individuals born prior to January 1, 1970 are likely immune.

Free vaccine is available from your local health unit, family doctor, and many pharmacists. All Health Units in Island Health are currently offering additional booked school age immunization appointments. These clinics are scheduled during regular clinic hours, after hours and Saturdays.

South Island, Duncan, Nanaimo and Salt Spring Public Health Units are prioritizing immunizations for children. For clients aged 19 and older, please contact your local pharmacy, family doctor or travel clinic. Pharmacists can immunize adults and children over five years old. Please call ahead to ensure vaccine is available.

In the past 5 weeks, Island Health has administered approximately 3,500 measles vaccinations – more than double the previous year. In addition, Island Health is offering to catch up all vaccines that the client is behind on at the appointment.

Public Health continues to offer extra clinics to meet increased requests for immunization appointments.

For general information about measles, visit the Island Health website: https://www.islandhealth.ca

