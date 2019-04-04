5 Things
April 4, 2019 8:47 pm
Updated: April 6, 2019 10:48 am

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, April 5

By Online News Producer  Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the Log Home Show and the BC Farm Museum

A A

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, April 5, 2019.

1 — B.C. Log Home & Cottage Show
April 5-7
Cloverdale Fairgrounds
bcloghomeshow.com

2 — B.C. Farm Museum
April 1 to Sept. 30
9131 King St., Fort Langley
bcfma.com

3 — O Hanami Japanese Festival
April 5-6
Nikkei National Museum, Burnaby
centre.nikkeiplace.org

4 — Pass Holder Appreciation Day
April 6-7
Mt. Seymour, North Vancouver
mtseymour.ca

5 — Parents’ Night Out/Kids’ Yoga Party
April 6
Unity Yoga Teahouse, Vancouver
yogabuggy.com

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5 Things
5 Things To Do

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.