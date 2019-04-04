5 things to do this weekend for Friday, April 5
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, April 5, 2019.
1 — B.C. Log Home & Cottage Show
April 5-7
Cloverdale Fairgrounds
bcloghomeshow.com
2 — B.C. Farm Museum
April 1 to Sept. 30
9131 King St., Fort Langley
bcfma.com
3 — O Hanami Japanese Festival
April 5-6
Nikkei National Museum, Burnaby
centre.nikkeiplace.org
4 — Pass Holder Appreciation Day
April 6-7
Mt. Seymour, North Vancouver
mtseymour.ca
5 — Parents’ Night Out/Kids’ Yoga Party
April 6
Unity Yoga Teahouse, Vancouver
yogabuggy.com
