5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, April 4
A A
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, April 4, 2019.
1 — Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival
April 2-28
Various locations
vcbf.ca
2 — Pink: Beautiful Trauma World Tour
April 5-6
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
pinkspage.com
3 — Birding by Ear
April 6, 8-10 a.m.
Burnaby Lake Regional Park
metrovancouver.org
4 — B.C. Distilled Festival
April 6
Croatian Cultural Centre
bcdistilled.ca
5 — Vancouver Digital Entertainment Career Fair
April 6, 10 am. to 4 p.m.
Vancouver Convention Centre
vancouverconventioncentre.com
