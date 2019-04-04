5 Things
April 4, 2019 8:25 pm
Updated: April 6, 2019 10:36 am

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, April 4

By Online News Producer  Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the cherry blossom festival and Birding for Beginners

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, April 4, 2019.

1 — Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival
April 2-28
Various locations
vcbf.ca

2 — Pink: Beautiful Trauma World Tour
April 5-6
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
pinkspage.com

3 — Birding by Ear
April 6, 8-10 a.m.
Burnaby Lake Regional Park
metrovancouver.org

4 — B.C. Distilled Festival
April 6
Croatian Cultural Centre
bcdistilled.ca

5 — Vancouver Digital Entertainment Career Fair
April 6, 10 am. to 4 p.m.
Vancouver Convention Centre
vancouverconventioncentre.com
