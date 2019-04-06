Suspects to be charged in connection with Friday shooting in Pointe-aux-Trembles

Two men, aged 19 and 30, are expected to appear in court via video conference Saturday afternoon in connection with a shooting in Montreal’s Rivières-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough Friday.

The men were arrested and taken into custody Friday evening, shortly after police responded to a 911 call at 7:35 p.m. about a shooting near Notre-Dame Street East and 8 Avenue.

Officers found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

“He was conscious during his transport to hospital,” said Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque, adding that the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Nonetheless, police are treating the incident as an attempted murder.

Lévesque said the file has been transferred to the prosecutors office. It is not known what charges the pair could face.