Canada
March 29, 2019 11:30 am
Updated: March 29, 2019 11:33 am

Montreal police looking for suspect in Côte-des-Neiges shooting

By Global News

Montreal Police are looking for a suspect in Côte-des-Neiges. File photo.

File/Global News
A A

Montreal police are investigating after a 60 year-old man was shot inside a car in Côte-des-Neiges at least once in the upper body.

READ MORE: Laval police going door-to-door following Wednesday homicide

Montreal police say several shots were fired at 9:20 a.m. on Rocquancourt street.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene and is at large. The motive is yet to be confirmed.

More to come…

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Côte-des-Neiges shooting
Montreal Police
SPVM

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.