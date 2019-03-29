Montreal police looking for suspect in Côte-des-Neiges shooting

Montreal police are investigating after a 60 year-old man was shot inside a car in Côte-des-Neiges at least once in the upper body.

Montreal police say several shots were fired at 9:20 a.m. on Rocquancourt street.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene and is at large. The motive is yet to be confirmed.

More to come…