Montreal police looking for suspect in Côte-des-Neiges shooting

Montreal police are investigating after a 60 year-old man was shot inside a car in Côte-des-Neiges at least once in the upper body.
Montreal police say several shots were fired at 9:20 a.m. on Rocquancourt street.
The man was taken to hospital in critical condition.
The suspect fled the scene and is at large. The motive is yet to be confirmed.
More to come…
